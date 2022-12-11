2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

In the final week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues, countless managers have a lot on the line. For some, success or failure will determine whether they reach the playoffs. With that in mind, we have some suggestions for wide receivers to prioritize and some to avoid where possible.

Wide receiver starts

For all the issues that have beleaguered the Buccaneers offense, Chris Godwin’s workload has stayed relatively steady. While the 49ers will throw most of their coverage resources at Mike Evans, Godwin should find plenty of work as Tom Brady’s go-to target on key downs. Better still, Godwin has scored in two of his last three games, suggesting his surgically repaired knee feels a little better than it did at the start of October.

The takeover has begun. With Mike White under center, rookie Garrett Wilson has emerged as a must-start wideout. That doesn’t change on the road against the Bills. While he might not deliver a two-touchdown performance as he did against the Bears two weeks ago, Wilson should see plenty of action this weekend.

Wide receiver sits

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the path to production remains open for players like Christian McCaffrey in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, the outlook doesn’t seem as rosy for Bradon Aiyuk. The 49ers still have ways to get the ball in his hands, but they’ll probably reserve most of those opportunities for those higher in the pecking order. Unless and until Brock Purdy or another signal-caller steps up for San Francisco, starting Aiyuk seems like too big a gamble.

Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Davis’ productivity has fluctuated throughout the season, making him a difficult player to assess for managers. This week’s matchup with the Jets doesn’t seem particularly appealing even if Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner spends the lion’s share of his snaps covering Stefon Diggs instead.