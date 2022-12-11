2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

In the final week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues, countless managers have a lot on the line. For some, success or failure will determine whether they reach the playoffs. With that in mind, we have some suggestions for tight ends to prioritize and some to avoid where possible.

Tight End Starts

While T.J. Hockenson’s demeanor doesn’t scream #REVENGEGAME, he should see no shortage of targets this weekend against his former team. Only two defenses have allowed more fantasy production to tight ends than the Lions entering Week 14, adding to Hockenson’s intrigue.

Greg Dulcich has quickly developed into a capable fantasy performer despite having reached the end zone just once during his rookie season. Whether or not that changes this week, he draws a Chiefs defense that has given up the 13th most fantasy production to tight ends entering the week.

The matchup with the Buccaneers looks favorable on paper, but the value of the 49ers’ pass catchers remains in flux while the team figures out its post-Jimmy Garoppolo situation at quarterback. That includes George Kittle who registered just two catches for San Francisco last week. At least for now, consider other options at tight end.

A boom-or-bust fantasy player for most of the season, Dalton Schutz has seen his place in the Dallas pecking order decline of late. Considering too that the Cowboys might have their matchup with the Texans safely in hand before the fourth quarter, Schultz could see fewer opportunities for targets than normal.