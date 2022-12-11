2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

In the final week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues, countless managers have a lot on the line. For some, success or failure will determine whether they reach the playoffs. With that in mind, we have some suggestions for kickers to prioritize and some to avoid where possible.

Kicker Starts

Seemingly regardless of how Seahawks games unfold, Jason Myers ends up with about the same amount of scoring opportunities. That has worked out well in 2022, as he ranks near the top of the kicker rankings in all major formats. A home date with the Panthers should yield the same, quality results it has all season.

Even though the Raiders hit the road this week, they expect to find a favorable crowd at their former home, Los Angeles. Add in the controlled weather conditions of SoFi Stadium and Daniel Carlson’s success this season, and the veteran kicker should have another solid outing.

Kicker Sits

Likely because of injuries, Harrison Butker hasn’t looked like himself this season. He missed two kicks last week that helped decide the Chiefs’ AFC showdown with the Bengals and has more games with misses than without them in 2022. The thin air of Denver will help with distance, but he remains too volatile to trust at the moment for fantasy managers with other viable options.

Between the Chargers not creating as many scoring opportunities and Cameron Dicker missing two field goals last week, the situation looks dicier than managers would like for such a critical week of the fantasy season.