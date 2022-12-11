 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 14

The 2023 NFL Draft order could see significant movement in Week 14, or very little at all.

By David Fucillo
Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans is sacked by Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The NFL heads into Week 14 and the Texans remain in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are 1-10-1 and hold a little under a one-game lead on the 3-10 Bears for the top spot. With Chicago on a bye this week, Houston can firm that position up further when they travel to face the Cowboys as a 17-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This week, we see quite a few matchups featuring one team with a record at or above .500 and one team with a record below .500. We might see little draft order movement in the top ten, or an upset or two could throw things for a loop.

We already saw the Rams stun the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, to Las Vegas into the top ten. The 5-7 Browns and Steelers are facing their 8-4 counterparts in the AFC North. The 4-8 Jaguars are traveling to face the first place Titans. The 3-9 Broncos host the first-place Chiefs. And the 4-8 Panthers are headed to face the second-place Seahawks. It makes for a busy Sunday that could do a lot or very little to the draft order.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll update this as the league works through the Week 14 schedule on Sunday and Monday.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-10-1, .502
  2. Chicago Bears, 3-10, .575
  3. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-9, .476
  4. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 4-9, .495
  5. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 4-9, .505
  6. Carolina Panthers, 4-8, .452
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-8, .500
  8. Arizona Cardinals, 4-8, .512
  9. Indianapolis Colts, 4-8-1, .505
  10. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-8, .440
  11. Atlanta Falcons, 5-8, .447
  12. Green Bay Packers, 5-8, .567
  13. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 5-7, .512
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-7, .536
  15. Detroit Lions, 5-7, .555
  16. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-6, .440
  17. New England Patriots, 6-6, .531
  18. Washington Commanders, 7-5-1, .543
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-6, .467
  20. Seattle Seahawks, 7-5, .447
  21. Tennessee Titans, 7-5, .478
  22. New York Jets, 7-5, .529
  23. New York Giants, 7-4-1, .545
  24. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 8-4, .527
  25. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 8-4, .429
  26. Baltimore Ravens, 8-4, .483
  27. Cincinnati Bengals, 8-4, .534
  28. Dallas Cowboys, 9-3, .524
  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-3, .438
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 10-2, .491
  31. Buffalo Bills, 9-3, .536
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 11-1, .481

