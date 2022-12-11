Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Tennessee on Sunday, December 11

The marquee game of Sunday’s college basketball slate will be a a Top 25 showdown at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational as the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins battle the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers. The game will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and will tip off at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -5

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Tennessee -225, Maryland +190

Maryland (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) suffered its first setback of the year on Tuesday, falling to Wisconsin in a 64-59 loss. A three by Badger shooter Chucky Hepburn put the Terrapins behind by nine with 4:03 to go and they were never able to get back to within an arm’s reach of their opponent. Jahmir Young led the scoring efforts for the Terps with 17 points.

Tennessee (8-1) picked up its seventh straight victory by thrashing Eastern Kentucky 84-49 on Wednesday. The Volunteers maintained control from the opening tip and held the Colonels to just 22.1% shooting. Julian Phillips had a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Seven of UT’s wins have come by at least 14 points, so it has already become accustomed to running opponents out of the building.

The Pick: Tennessee -5

The true battle here will be Maryland’s offense vs. Tennessee’s defense. The Terps have the 18th ranked offense in adjusted efficiency while the Volunteers have the top ranked defense in that same category. UM can get lackadaisical on the turnover front at times and that could allow UT to get extra possessions and capitalize. Take the Vols to cover in Brooklyn.