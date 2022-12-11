NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Sunday, December 11

Sunday’s college basketball slate is light on Top 25 teams taking the floor, but there will be plenty of action taking place over all over the country. With the college football regular season officially over with, this is the time where their hoops counterparts gradually start to step into the limelight.

The only ranked matchup of the day will take place at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 as No. 7 Tennessee squares off with No. 13 Maryland at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn. The Vols have been beating down everyone on their schedule with seven of its eight victories coming by at least 14 points. Meanwhile the Terps are looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season, a 64-59 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The only other ranked team in action is No. 20 Iowa State, who will host McNeese State at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Cyclones were boatraced by rival Iowa on Thursday, falling 75-56 in Iowa City.

Here are the complete odds DraftKings Sportsbook, including spread and totals, with the TV and streaming schedule for NCAA Basketball on Monday, December 11: