What is the spread for Jets vs. Bills? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kick off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 11 from Highmark Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Bills as a 9.5-point favorite and the point total is 43.5.

The Jets are now 1-1 in the 2022 Mike White era after falling to the Vikings 27-22 last week. New York kept it close with Minnesota and it ultimately came down to a Justin Jefferson touchdown with 8:33 left in the fourth quarter that gave them a lead they would never relinquish. New York will now prepare for a road matchup with the Bills as they have a chance to sweep the season series over their division rival. The Jets last beat the Bills 20-17 back on November 6.

The Bills are riding a three-game win streak heading into Sunday’s contest, effectively wiping away the memory of a two-game losing skid prior to their current run. One of their last two losses came at the hands of the Jets, a game in which Josh Allen struggled with just 205 yards passing and two interceptions without throwing for a touchdown. The Bills’ quarterback will look to post a much better performance in round two, while Buffalo will move forward with a key loss on the defense after Von Miller was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Jets-Bills. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 30), the re-opening Sunday night (December 4), and the current line (December 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Bills odds, line movement

December 11

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -435, Jets +370

December 4

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

November 30

Point spread: Bills -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -460, Jets +370

Jets vs. Bills betting trends

SU: Jets 7-5, Bills 9-3

ATS: Jets 7-5, Bills 6-5-1

O/U: Jets 5-7, Bills 3-9

Jets vs. Bills betting splits

Point spread: Jets 50% handle, 66% bets

Total: Over 77% handle, 70% bets

Moneyline: Bills 81% handle, 88% bets