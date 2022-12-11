What is the spread for Browns vs. Bengals? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals meet in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 11 from Paycor Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Bengals as a 6-point favorite and the point total is 47.

It wasn’t pretty but the Browns managed to win in Deshaun Watson’s first game under center last week, fending off the Texans 27-14. The win was largely attributed to the play of the defense, who had two defensive touchdowns alongside a punt return for a score to stifle Houston’s offense. This marks the second matchup between these two teams, with Cleveland winning the first game 32-13 back in Week 8.

The Bengals are coming off a significant victory over the Chiefs last week, besting them 27-24 to mark the team’s third straight victory over Kansas City. After a brief 0-2 scare early in the season, Cincinnati is now 8-2 since then with Joe Burrow leading a stacked offense that recently welcomed back Ja’Marr Chase. All eyes will be on the status of Joe Mixon, who will need to first exit concussion protocol before lining up in the backfield once more.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Browns-Bengals. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 29), the re-opening Sunday night (December 4), and the current line (December 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bengals odds, line movement

December 11

Point spread: Bengals -5.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bengals -240, Browns +200

December 4

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bengals -240, Browns +200

November 29

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bengals -240, Browns +200

Browns vs. Bengals betting trends

SU: Browns 5-7, Bengals 8-4

ATS: Browns 6-6, Bengals 9-3

O/U: Browns 7-4-1, Bengals 4-7-1

Browns vs. Bengals betting splits

Point spread: Bengals 75% handle, 77% bets

Total: Under 52% handle, Over 52% bets

Moneyline: Bengals 91% handle, 88% bets