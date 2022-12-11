What is the spread for Texans vs. Cowboys? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys meet in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Cowboys as a 16.5-point favorite and the point total is 45.5.

The Texans continue their path towards a rebuild for the future, riding a seven-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys. Houston boasts the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense in the league, with the latter matching up with one of the best offenses of this season. Most notably, the Texans’ last-ranked defense will likely have its hands full facing the duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak and will look to continue pouring on the points against the Texans on Sunday. Dallas has the third-best scoring offense in the NFL, but over their last three games, they have been the top-scoring offense in the league with an incredible 40.7 points per game. Despite their 9-3 record, the Cowboys will look to continue its momentum amid a tightly contested NFC East division that has the 11-1 Eagles in first place.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Texans-Cowboys. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 29), the re-opening Sunday night (December 4), and the current line (December 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Cowboys odds, line movement

December 11

Point spread: Cowboys -17

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Cowboys -2100, Texans +1100

December 4

Point spread: Cowboys -16.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -1400, Texans +850

November 29

Point spread: Cowboys -16.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -1400, Texans +850

Texans vs. Cowboys betting trends

SU: Texans 1-10-1, Cowboys 9-3

ATS: Texans 4-7-1, Cowboys 8-4

O/U: Texans 4-8, Cowboys 6-6

Texans vs. Cowboys betting splits

Point spread: Cowboys 84% handle, 60% bets

Total: Under 68% handle, Over 66% bets

Moneyline: Cowboys 70% handle, 91% bets