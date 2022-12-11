What is the spread for Vikings vs. Lions? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions meet in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kick off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 11 from Ford Field. DraftKings Sportsbook point spread has the Lions as a 2.5-point favorite and the point total is 52.5.

The Vikings have now won back-to-back games and are sitting comfortably atop the NFC North through 12 games. Minnesota’s two-game winning streak effectively wiped away the memory of their blowout loss to the Cowboys a few weeks back, but a win this week is not entirely ensured. Sunday’s matchup marks the second time these two teams have faced each other, and while Minnesota got the win back in Week 3 it came via a close 28-24 final score.

The Lions have won four of their last five games and come into Sunday as one of the most high-powered scoring offenses in the last three weeks. Over their previous three games, Detroit ranks second in scoring with an average of 32.0 points per game. They have scored 25+ points in four straight games and will look to keep the momentum rolling in what could very well be a high-scoring affair with a talented Vikings offense.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Vikings-Lions. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (November 29), the re-opening Sunday night (December 4), and the current line (December 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Lions odds, line movement

December 11

Point spread: Lions -2

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Lions -135, Vikings +115

December 4

Point spread: Lions -2.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Lions -135, Vikings +115

November 29

Point spread: Lions -2.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Lions -135, Vikings +115

Vikings vs. Lions betting trends

SU: Vikings 10-2, Lions 5-7

ATS: Vikings 6-5-1, Lions 8-4

O/U: Vikings 7-5, Lions 8-4

Vikings vs. Lions betting splits

Point spread: Vikings 59% handle, 71% bets

Total: Over 67% handle, Over 67% bets

Moneyline: Vikings 64% handle, 76% bets