What is the spread for Eagles vs. Giants? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants square off in Week 14 of the NFL season. The Eagles are set as 7-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -305 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants sit at +255, while the total score is set at 44.5.

The Eagles (11-1) are riding a three-game win streak, and will now travel to three different locations in the next few weeks. Jalen Hurts put on one of his best shows of the season last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, completing 29-of-39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing five times for 12 yards and one touchdown. The MVP hopeful has a more difficult stretch ahead of him, but he kicks things off with a favorable matchup against the Eagles’ division rival in Week 14.

New York has hit a rough patch over their previous three appearances. They fell to the Detroit Lions, followed by the Dallas Cowboys, and tied with the Washington Commanders last week. At 7-4-1, they will need something to give them an edge in the Wild Card race with Dallas and Washington. Taking at least one of the remaining two games against the Eagles could suffice.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Eagles-Giants. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 29), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Giants odds, line movement

Dec. 11

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -330, Giants +275

Dec. 4

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -300, Giants +250

Nov. 29

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -230, Giants +350

Eagles vs. Giants betting trends

SU: PHI 11-1, NYG 7-4

ATS: PHI 7-5, NYG 9-3

O/U: PHI 8-4, NYG 4-8

Eagles vs. Giants betting splits

Point spread: NYG 51% handle, PHI 59% bets

Total: UNDER 54% handle, OVER 67% bets

Moneyline: PHI 86% handle, 86% bets