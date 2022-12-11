What is the spread for Ravens vs. Steelers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers meet up in Week 14 of the NFL season. The Steelers are set as 2-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -125 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens sit at +105, while the total score is set at 36.5.

The Ravens come into this game as underdogs, after it was reported that Lamar Jackson would be sidelined for Week 14. Enter Tyler Huntley, who put on an impressive showing once Jackson departed early in last Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos. Huntley hopes to carry his 27-of-32 passing line and 10 rushing attempts for 41 yards into a huge divisional game.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Ravens-Steelers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 29), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Steelers odds, line movement

Dec. 11

Point spread: Steelers -2

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Steelers -125, Ravens +105

Dec. 4

Point spread: Steelers -2

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Steelers -125, Ravens +105

Nov. 29

Point spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Ravens -174, Steelers +104

Ravens vs. Steelers betting trends

SU: BAL 8-4, PIT 5-7

ATS: BAL 5-7, PIT 6-5

O/U: BAL 4-8, PIT 5-7

Ravens vs. Steelers betting splits

Point spread: PIT 57% handle, 54% bets

Total: UNDER 71% handle, 60% bets

Moneyline: BAL 63% handle, 51% bets