What is the spread for Jaguars vs. Titans? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans meet up in Week 14 of the NFL season. The Titans are set as 4-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars sit at +170, while the total score is set at 41.

The Titans (7-5) are hopeful for a bounce-back performance in Week 14, following a 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Derrick Henry was halted for 30 yards on the ground and zero touchdowns, but will continue to be a prominent figure in the Tennessee offense as long as he’s available. The AFC South is currently the Titans’ for the taking, but Jacksonville (4-8) could define its 2022-23 campaign with a divisional win on the road.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Jaguars-Titans. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 29), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Titans odds, line movement

Dec. 11

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -190, Jaguars +160

Dec. 4

Point spread: Titans -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -200, Jaguars +170

Nov. 29

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -172

Jaguars vs. Titans betting trends

SU: JAX 4-8, TEN 7-5

ATS: JAX 4-8, TEN 8-4

O/U: JAX 6-6, TEN 4-8

Jaguars vs. Titans betting splits

Point spread: JAX 56% handle, TEN 75% bets

Total: Over 68% handle, 59% bets

Moneyline: TEN 91% handle, 84% bets