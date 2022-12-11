What is the spread for Chiefs vs. Broncos? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos square off in Week 14 of the NFL season. The Chiefs are set as 9-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -435 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Broncos sit at +350, while the total score is set at 44.

Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are locked in once again, refusing to take their foot off the gas as the Chiefs remain huge frontrunners to win the AFC West. The closest competition is the Los Angeles Chargers at 6-6, but could the stout Denver defense give the Mahomes and Co. fits in Week 14?

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Chiefs-Broncos. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 29), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, line movement

Dec. 11

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Chiefs -435, Broncos +350

Dec. 4

Point spread: Chiefs -9

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Chiefs -435, Broncos +350

Nov. 29

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -310

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting trends

SU: KC 9-3, DEN 3-9

ATS: KC 4-8, DEN 4-8

O/U: KC 5-7, DEN 1-11

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting splits

Point spread: KC 78% handle, 80% bets

Total: UNDER 80% handle, 62% bets

Moneyline: KC 96% handle, 96% bets