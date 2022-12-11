What is the spread for Bucs vs. 49ers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX.

The 49ers have won four in a row, but they’ll limp into this game while starting a third-string quarterback. Still, San Francisco is favored by more than a field goal despite turning to Brock Purdy under center. Purdy looked respectable after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last week, going 25-of-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Even with Garoppolo out of the mix, it helps that the 49ers are led by a solid defense and strong running game.

Despite holding a mediocre 6-6 record, the Bucs are still in first place of the NFC South. Tampa Bay has won three of its last four outings, most recently completing a comeback victory against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. However, the Bucs have lost three straight road games, and this is a tough matchup while traveling out west to take on the 49ers.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Bucs-49ers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 29), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 9). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. 49ers odds, line movement

Dec. 11

Point spread: SF -3.5

Point total: 37

Moneyline: SF -180, TB +155

Dec. 4

Point spread: SF -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: SF -225, TB +188

Nov. 29

Point spread: SF -5.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: SF -275, TB +225

Bucs vs. 49ers betting trends

SU: SF 8-4, TB 6-6

ATS: SF 7-5, TB 3-8-1

O/U: SF 5-7, TB 2-10

Bucs vs. 49ers betting splits

Point spread: SF 54% handle, 54% bets

Total: Over 60% handle, 61% bets

Moneyline: TB 54% handle, 46% bets