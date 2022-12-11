What is the spread for Panthers vs. Seahawks? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 with the game airing on FOX. The Seahawks check in as 3.5 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Seahawks hold onto a surprising 7-5 record, which is one game behind the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC West. Heading into Week 14, Seattle is clinging onto the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC. The Seahawks were able to snap a two-game losing streak with a 27-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week. They’ll look to carry that momentum into this winnable home game against Carolina.

It hasn’t been a fun season for the Panthers, who fired their head coach and traded away top RB Christian McCaffrey in the middle of the season. Even with its playoff hopes dashed, Carolina keeps competing, leading to wins in two of its last three outings. However, both of those victories were at home, and the Panthers are 0-5 on the road this season. That doesn’t bode well for a cross-country road trip to Seattle.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Panthers-Seahawks. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 29), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Seahawks odds, line movement

Dec. 11

Point spread: SEA -3.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: SEA -190, CAR +160

Dec. 4

Point spread: SEA -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: SEA -250, CAR +205

Nov. 29

Point spread: SEA -7

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: SEA -270, CAR +225

Panthers vs. Seahawks betting trends

SU: SEA 7-5, CAR 4-8

ATS: SEA 6-6, CAR 6-6

O/U: SEA 7-5, CAR 4-8

Panthers vs. Seahawks betting splits

Point spread: CAR 62% handle, 24% bets

Total: Over 64% handle, 50% bets

Moneyline: SEA 81% handle, 90% bets