What is the spread for Dolphins vs. Chargers? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 14. The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 while airing on NBC. The Dolphins check in as 3.5 point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 52.5 points.

The Dolphins are currently one game behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. As it stands, Miami is holding onto the second of three Wild Card spots in the AFC. That’s despite losing to the San Francisco 49ers last week, which snapped the Dolphins’ five game winning streak. Can Miami get back on track in this AFC showdown with the Chargers on Sunday Night Football?

The Chargers need to start winning games if they want to think about the postseason. As it stands, Los Angeles is three games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West title race. The Chargers’ best path to the playoffs is by grabbing a Wild Card spot, and they are one game behind the Jets for the final No. 7 seed in the AFC while tied with the New England Patriots as well. Because of this, the Chargers’ have a very low margin for error through the rest of the season.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Dolphins-Chargers. You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Nov. 29), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 4), and the current line (Dec. 11). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Chargers odds, line movement

Dec. 11

Point spread: MIA -3.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: MIA -180, LAC +155

Dec. 4

Point spread: MIA -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: MIA -125, LAC +108

Nov. 29

Point spread: MIA -1.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: MIA -120, LAC +102

Dolphins vs. Chargers betting trends

SU: MIA 8-4, LAC 6-6

ATS: MIA 6-6, LAC 7-5

O/U: MIA 6-6, LAC 5-6-1

Dolphins vs. Chargers betting splits

Point spread: LAC 58% handle, 33% bets

Total: Over 63% handle, 63% bets

Moneyline: MIA 67% handle, 75% bets