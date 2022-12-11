NFL playoff picture: What does Jets-Bills mean for AFC standings

Week 14 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, December 11. The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills will battle it out in a matchup between two AFC East opponents. Kickoff from Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Jets playoff picture

New York finds itself with a 7-5 record heading into this game. A win could bump them into second place in the division if the Miami Dolphins lose to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. They currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC but would fall out of the playoff rankings with a loss and a Chargers win.

Bills playoff picture

The Bills have a 9-3 record and sit atop the division. If they win, they retain not only that spot but the No. 1 seed for AFC. This coveted spot would grant them a bye in the first round of the playoffs if they can retain it. If they lose to the Jets, and Miami wins, the Dolphins would move into first place in the AFC East. Even though the teams have the same record, Miami has the head-to-head win that would see them move in front of Buffalo. The lowest they could fall in the playoff standings is No. 6, and that would only happen if the Cincinnati Bengals also lose to the Cleveland Browns.

Tiebreaker implications

When it comes to a tie in record, the NFL first looks at head-to-head matchups. If the teams haven’t played yet, they then go to the best record in the division and then the best record in common games. If they still can’t break the tie, they will look at conference win/loss and then the strength of victory followed by strength of schedule. You can find the remaining tiebreaker rules on NFL.com.