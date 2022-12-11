NFL playoff picture: What does Eagles-Giants mean for NFC standings

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants face off in a Week 14 NFC East showdown that could shake up the playoff picture. The Eagles are in a position to clinch a playoff berth, while the Giants are trying to get on track and not slip further in the NFC standings.

Eagles playoff picture

Philadelphia is 11-1 and can clinch a playoff berth this week with a win or tie. If they beat or tie the Giants, they’ll clinch a berth. If they lose and the 49ers and Seahawks also lose, they will also clinch a playoff berth.

The Eagles are two games up on the Cowboys in the NFC East and a game up on the Vikings for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over both teams, although they have one more game to play against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve. If the Eagles lose on Sunday, they would remain in their current position, although the Vikings can claim a share of the top spot in the NFC if they beat the Lions.

Giants playoff picture

The Giants are 7-4-1, but just 0-2-1 in their past three games. They remain a half game up on the Commanders for third place in the NFC East and are in sixth place overall in the NFC, roughly a half game up on the seventh-place Seahawks.

If the Giants win, they’ll remain in third in the division and sixth overall. If they lose, they would drop into fourth in the division and eighth place in the conference. Washington is 7-5-1 and on bye, and if the Giants drop into a tie with them, Washington would have the tiebreaker with a better divisional record.

Tiebreaker implications

This is the first of two games between these teams, so the head-to-head tiebreaker remains up for grabs. It will impact divisional and conference record tiebreakers as well. Philadelphia is 2-1 in the division and 6-1 in the conference. New York is 0-2-1 in the division and 3-4-1 in the conference.