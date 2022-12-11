How can Eagles clinch a playoff berth in Week 14?

The Philadelphia Eagles head into Week 14 cruising along atop the NFC East. They are 11-1 and hold a two game lead on the Dallas Cowboys. They can’t clinch the division for at least a couple more weeks, but they have moved into position to secure a playoff berth this week when they travel to face the New York Giants.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie against the Giants. Additionally, they can clinch a berth if both the 49ers and Seahawks lose on Sunday. If the Eagles win and the Cowboys lose a shocker to the Texans in Week 14, the Eagles still couldn’t clinch the division until at least Week 16.

Philadelphia is a touchdown favorite against New York on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are a -300 favorite on the moneyline while the Giants are a +250 underdog. The 49ers host the Bucs on Sunday and are a field goal favorite in QB Brock Purdy’s first start in place of Jimmy Garoppolo. The Seahawks host the Panthers on Sunday and are a four-point favorite.