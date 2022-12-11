How can Vikings clinch a playoff berth in Week 14?

The Minnesota Vikings are dominating the NFC North and they can clinch the division title in Week 14 with a win or tie. It’s straight forward because they are facing the second place Detroit Lions who sit five games back with fives games to go.

Notably, the Lions are actually a home favorite in this game. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re -135 on the moneyline while the Vikings are +115. If you’re wondering why the 5-7 Lions are favorites against the 10-2 Vikings, you can look at the underlying analytics. They’re fairly close in total point differential, with Minnesota at +10 and Detroit at -9. Additionally, at Football Outsiders, Detroit ranks 13th in overall DVOA while Minnesota ranks 20th. A line near a field goal for the home team suggests a fairly evenly-matched pair of teams.

The Lions have been playing some solid football in recent weeks, winning four of their last five games. While it would take a historic Vikings collapse for the Lions to win the division, they remain more alive in the race for a wild card berth. They are currently two games back in that race and will be keeping an eye on Commanders (on bye this week) and Seahawks (hosting the Panthers this week).