Mike White start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 of the NFL season, marking the second time these two AFC East rivals will face each other. The Jets managed to eke out the win last time, but this week they head into the matchup with Mike White making his third start of the season. Does the newly crowned starter make sense to include among fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Mike White

The Jets are 1-1 in the 2022 Mike White era and it appears they will be sticking with him under center for the foreseeable future. This season alone he has posted performances of 24.8 and 17.46 fantasy points, but he draws arguably a tough matchup this week with the Bills' defense. While it appears that New York’s offensive woes have been cured, for the time being, fantasy managers should also be keen as to how well Zach Wilson did when he faced this same defense in Week 9.

Buffalo limited Wilson to just 154 passing yards and a touchdown for a total of 10.56 fantasy points. On the season they are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and could be coming off a much-needed spark in allowing just 10 points to the Patriots last week. Despite the loss of Von Miller for the rest of the season, their defense still remains formidable and a worthwhile obstacle to opposing fantasy players.

Start or sit in Week 14?

At best White is a low-end QB2 for this matchup but the tough defensive draw may give him his first fantasy dud of the season. While he’s worth a roster spot, keep White on the bench for this road matchup.