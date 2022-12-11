Zonovan Knight start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills go head-to-head in Week 14 of the NFL season. The Jets rushing attack faces a formidable test against one of the league’s better run defenses, but tailback Zonovan Knight may have carved out a more permanent role in the offense. Does he make sense as a fantasy starter in Week 14?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Zonovan Knight

Knight is set to maintain a key role in the run game moving forward, which should be music to the ears of fantasy managers. The Jets’ running back now has back-to-back fantasy performances with 13.3 and 16.8 PPR fantasy points, and he’s coming off a game with a team-high 15 carries for 90 yards while catching five receptions for 28 yards. Much of that volume was likely a factor of Michael Carter being sidelined, but the latter is expected to be back in the lineup for Week 14.

Regardless, the matchup will test Knight’s fantasy ceiling this week as faces a Bills team that has not been accommodating to tailbacks. Buffalo allows the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs and is coming off a win last week in which they limited the Patriots to 3.6 yards per attempt. New York’s backfield remains somewhat crowded, but it appears that Knight should not be starving for rush attempts going forward.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Knight has a tough matchup with the Bills' defense but his volume of touches means that he should have a strong RB2 upside this week. The Jets’ running back remains a viable starter in Week 14.