Corey Davis start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 14 of the NFL season, marking the second time these two divisional rivals have faced each other this year. The Jets sneaked by with a win in the first meeting, but their offense has since evolved into a pass-heavy attack. Does that benefit wide receiver Corey Davis and make him a worthwhile start in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

After largely being hit-or-miss in fantasy this season Davis’ ceiling has gotten a boost with Mike White now starting under center. The Jets wideout did have only one catch for nine yards in White’s first start, but last week totaled 13.5 PPR fantasy points by hauling in five of his 10 targets for 85 yards. While he doesn’t command WR1 status in the Jets' offense he has an excellent chance to leverage what could be a high-scoring affair versus the Bills. Buffalo allows the 11th-most fantasy points on average to opposing receivers and is ranked 17th in pass defense. The fact that New York is now transitioning to a pass-heavy offense should only keep Davis more involved going forward.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Davis is reportedly battling an illness but so long as he can suit up for Week 14 he remains a viable fantasy option. If fantasy managers are in need of a flex option in their starting lineup, consider Davis against a secondary that has proven fruitful for opposing fantasy receivers.