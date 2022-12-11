Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season. New York will look to their recently elevated passing game as a means to sweep the season series, but does that mean the likes of Tyler Conklin make sense as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin’s streak of single-digit fantasy scoring has reached four games now, despite the change at quarterback with Mike White now starting. White being under center has arguably changed the Jets’ offense into a more pass-heavy attack, but it hasn’t yet translated into an elevated fantasy ceiling for Conklin. Despite being one of the more consistent options at tight end, that statement is somewhat hollow given the limited number of viable fantasy names at his position, and the expectation is that his struggles should continue this week against the Bills. Buffalo allows just 4.3 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season, which ranks as the third-fewest among defenses.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Conklin arguably remains a touchdown-dependent fantasy option going forward and the tough matchup this week doesn’t spell much confidence in a big game. Keep him on the bench.