Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary has had a decent season. He had struggled to score touchdowns a bit until recently. The Bills like the combination of him and James Cook who was their rookie drafted in the 4th round. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Through 12 games, Singletary has 137 carries for 603 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 226 yards and a receiving touchdown. Many people thought the Bills could be slowly limiting Singletary’s reps this season for James Cook. That hasn’t been the case so far, but Cook’s involvement in this offense has been increasing.

The last time Singletary faced the Jets, he had eight carries for 24 yards and four receptions for 24 yards. That was one of his most quiet games of the season. I would expect the same this week against the Jets. New York is allowing 112.7 rushing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. Look for the Bills to have Cook more involved in this one.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Singletary should sit.