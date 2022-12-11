James Cook start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has the ability to be a star running back in Buffalo for years to come. Some were worried about what his role would be with the Bills this season, especially after his Week 1 fumble. They seem to have high hopes for him. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Through 12 games, Cook has 60 carries for 323 yards and a touchdown. he also had 15 receptions for 151 yards. Cook didn't make much of an impact the last time they faced the Jets, but I do expect them to have him involved this week. In Week 13, Cook had 14 carries for 64 yards and six receptions for 41 yards.

The Jets are allowing 112.7 rushing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. They shut it down the last time they faced the Bills. This should be a tough matchup, so it'll be interesting to see what the Bills do with their running back situation. I would expect them to lean on Cook a little more this week.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cook should start.