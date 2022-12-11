Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was everybody’s breakout-of-the-year player for fantasy. To what the expectations were for him, Davis has had a down year. I would expect him to have a strong finish to the season over these next few weeks. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Through 11 games, Davis has 35 receptions for 655 yards and six touchdowns. He’s on pace to set a career-high in all those stats for a single season. The last time they faced the Jets, he had just two catches for 33 yards. Look for him to play much better in this one. I think he’ll catch a long touchdown from Josh Allen.

The Jets have one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing 194.3 passing yards per game which ranks sixth in the NFL. This is a revenge game for the Bills and I expect them to have some success throwing this week. Davis should find himself in the end zone at least once.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should start.