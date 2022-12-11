Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has had a disappointing season. Everybody thought it could be a breakout year, but it’s been the complete opposite. He hasn't done much in the red zone which was his one strength heading into this season. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Through 11 games, Knox has 33 receptions for 327 yards and two touchdowns. He caught nine touchdown passes last season, so to see him have just two more than halfway through the season is shocking. In the playoffs, Knox's play will be crucial for the Bills as teams will be doing everything they can to stop Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Against tight ends, the Jets allow 8.2 DraftKings fantasy points which ranks 11th in the NFL. Their defense is great and is the main reason they are competitive. Zach Wilson had major struggles at quarterback and their defense continuously held opponents in check and kept their team in the game. I would expect them to limit Knox once again this week.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Knox should sit.