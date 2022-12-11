Deshaun Watson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, marking the second time they have faced their AFC North rival this season. On Sunday it will mark the second-straight game with Deshaun Watson under center, but is the veteran signal-caller worth starting in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Deshaun Watson

In what should not be a surprise to many, Watson was very much rusty in his 2022 season debut last week. The Browns signal-caller had just 5.34 fantasy points off a performance that included completing 12-of-22 pass attempts for 131 yards with an interception. While it’s clear that Watson won’t post as rough a performance every week to close out the season, fantasy managers may be wise to wait until he proves he’s out of a rut. The chances of that happening this week are slim, however, as the Bengals' defense has been notoriously stingy against opposing signal-callers. Through Week 13, Cincinnatti allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks while giving up just 215.3 passing yards per game, which ranks as 16th in the league.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Watson may be worth a roster spot for strategic fantasy managers, but that does not mean he’s a surefire starter this week. For now, his ceiling is that of a QB2, but the tough matchup makes him worthy of sitting in Week 14.