Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, marking the second time these division rivals have gone head-to-head this season. Cleveland walked away with the win in their first meeting, but they head into Sunday with a new quarterback under center. Does the change at signal-caller raise the fantasy ceiling of Kareem Hunt, thus making him a worthy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt has only three double-digit fantasy performances this season, but he’s coming off arguably his best outing of the season since finishing with 11.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 8. The Browns running back had nine carries for 56 yards and two catches for 18 yards, culminating in a 9.4 PPR fantasy stat line last week. While he’ll continue to play behind the pecking order with Nick Chubb ahead of him, Hunt’s prowess in the receiving game could increase his value with Deshaun Watson now starting. The Bengals allow the 15th-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and rank 15th in run defense respectively. While Hunt may not command RB1 or RB2 status, fantasy managers would be keen on viewing him as a potential flex option going forward.

Start or sit in Week 14?

The matchup with the Bengals could potentially play into his favor if a high-scoring came script unfolds, and fantasy managers can count on Hunt playing a role as a flex option in lineups this week.