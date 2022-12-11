Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head in Week 14, as Cleveland will look to sweep the season series over their rival. Donovan Peoples-Jones had some success against this Bengals defense back in Week 8, but does that mean he’s a solid option to start in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones led all Browns in receiving last week by catching all three targets for 44 yards, while also returning a punt for a 76-yard touchdown score. Despite Deshaun Watson struggling in his first game back under center, there’s an increasing likelihood that he shakes off the rust for a far better performance going forward. Whether or not that will happen this week against a formidable Bengals defense remains to be seen, however, Peoples-Jones did have some success against their secondary early this season. The Browns wideout tallied four catches for 81 yards and 12.1 PPR fantasy points back in Week 8, but the Bengals' defense has surely improved since then. Through Week 13, Cincinnati allows the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Treat Peoples-Jones as a boom-or-bust candidate in Week 14, though a potentially high-scoring matchup between these two teams could result in the former. The Browns wideout is a solid start this week with flex appeal in leagues.