Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, marking the second time these two teams have faced each other this season. Despite significant injuries to their backfield, the Bengals’ Samaje Perine has more than stepped up to the plate as the lead back as of late. But does he remain a viable fantasy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Perine has been tremendous since starting in lieu of Joe Mixon, who has been in concussion protocol through the last two weeks. The backup tailback has posted fantasy performances of 30.2, 19.3, and 21.5 PPR points over the past three games, thanks to a steady dose of yardage both on the ground and through the air. Now in Week 14 he faces a Browns defense that allows the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, but will it be Perine lining up in the backfield on Sunday?

Mixon has been taken off the latest injury report heading into Sunday’s bout with the Browns, which likely vaults him into the starting role once more. The change comes at the expense of Perine’s fantasy ceiling, which expectedly plummets as a result. While the backup running may have carved himself a niche role due to his production over the last three games, he’s by no means a starter with Mixon back in the fold.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Given that Mixon has been left off the injury report it’s safe to say that Perine’s fantasy ceiling is at a low once more. Keep him on the bench this week, with only an injury to Mixon giving reason to start him in the future.