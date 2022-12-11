Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of the NFL season, with the Bengals hoping to avenge their Week 8 loss to their division rival. Cincinnati's high-powered passing attack has been on a tear as of late, with wideout Tee Higgins playing a pivotal role in their success. Does he remain a viable option to start in fantasy lineups for Week 14?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief after Higgins was taken off the injury report ahead of Sunday’s bout with the Browns. The Bengals wideout was dealing with a hamstring injury but appears set to suit up in Week 14, and he enters coming off a nice volume of production over the last few weeks. Higgins has has 19 receptions on 27 targets for 297 yards in the last three games, including back-to-back performances with a touchdown in each.

The Browns offer up an advantageous matchup as well, as Cleveland has allowed the 16th-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts this season. They also rank 15th in opposing passing yards per game, and with the Bengals hoping to split the season series, their high-octane passing offense should be highly efficient in this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 14?

As long as Higgins is out on the field he remains a significant part of the Bengals’ high-octane passing game. Fantasy managers should have no hesitation in starting him this week.