Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of the NFL season, marking the second game these two rivals have met this season. The Browns came away with the win back in Week 8, but a resurgent Bengals offense should be equipped to try and split the season series. With Cincinnati being led by their high-volume passing attack, does Tyler Boyd make sense as a viable starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd caught four of his five targets last week for just 60 receiving yards, however, he finished with 10.0 PPR fantasy points, ending a three-game streak of single-digit fantasy performances. He likely could have finished with an even better stat line, but his lone drop came at the expense of what would have been a surefire touchdown. With Ja’Marr Chase once again back in the fold, Boyd’s volume of targets may be less, but he can surely take advantage of less attention being put on him from the opposing secondary.

On deck in Week 14 is the Browns' defense which allows the 16th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. Cleveland also gives up an average of 214.8 passing yards per game, which ranks 15th in the league. Despite there being a number of names in the receiving room, Boyd should still get a sufficient amount of looks within the Bengals’ high-octane offense.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Boyd should be able to capitalize on the opposing defense keying in on Chase and Higgins come Sunday. He has solid flex appeal in this Week 14 matchup and fantasy managers should feel confident rolling with him in their lineups.