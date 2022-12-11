Davis Mills start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills will be back in the starting lineup in Week 14 for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to expect from him on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Kyle Allen started ahead of Mills for the last two weeks, and things did not go well for the Houston offense as it will go back to Mills on Sunday afternoon. On the season, Mills has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 games this season. He will face a Cowboys defense that ranks second in passing yards allowed per game (179.8) this season.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Keep Mills away from your fantasy football lineup this weekend with a lack of production this season and a tough matchup.