Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce put together a productive fantasy performance despite being held out of the end zone last week, and fantasy managers should be ready to expect another solid effort on Sunday. If you are considering whether to use him in your starting lineup in Week 14, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce carried the ball 18 times for 73 yards in last week’s 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, he was taken out of the game when the Texans got close to the end zone, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown in more than two months. Pierce will face a Dallas Cowboys defense that ranks 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (129.8).

Start or sit in Week 14?

If Pierce is on your roster, there is a strong chance he should be in the lineup as a top-20 fantasy play this weekend.