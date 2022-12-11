Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is coming off a strong fantasy performance last week, and fantasy managers will look for that to continue into Week 14. If he is on your roster, here’s a look at what you can expect if you’re considering Elliott into your starting lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott took 17 carries for 77 yards and scored a touchdown in last week’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also caught all three targets that went his way for 14 yards. No matter who carried the ball for the Cowboys, they were having tons of success on Sunday night. Now, Elliott will face a Houston Texans defense that ranks last in rushing yards allowed per game (169.1).

Start or sit in Week 14?

If Elliott is on your roster, get him in your lineup on Sunday as a top-15 running back option for Week 14.