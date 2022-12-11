Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup found himself in the end zone twice last weekend, and fantasy managers would love more of that heading into Week 14. If you are considering using Gallup in your lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup was targeted seven times in last week’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and he caught four passes for 23 yards with a couple of scores. He had been held out of practice with an illness earlier in the week, and the two touchdowns made up for the lack of yardage. Gallup will face a Houston Texans defense that ranks 13th in passing yards allowed per game (209.2) this season.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Depending on the size of your league, it might be best to keep Gallup out of your lineup this weekend as he shouldn’t be considered anything better than a top-30 fantasy option.