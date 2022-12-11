Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz will look to get back into the end zone after going scoreless last week following a two-TD game the week before. If you are a fantasy manager considering him in your lineup in Week 14, here’s an overview of what to expect from him on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz saw six balls go his way in last week’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and he caught two passes for 33 yards. Just like many tight ends in the league, Schultz’s fantasy value usually comes down to whether he reaches the end zone. He will face a Houston Texans defense that allowed Cleveland Browns tight ends to catch just one pass for 12 yards last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 14?

The Cowboys should be in a position to score plenty of times in this game, so Schultz is comfortably a top-10 tight end option in Week 14.