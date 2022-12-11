Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings came out of Week 13 victorious, following a 27-22 affair against the New York Jets. Kirk Cousins completed 21-of-35 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown. The veteran QB should have more inspiring numbers for the Vikings against a weaker Detroit Lions defense in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

It was a little surprising to see Cousins struggle for most of the game, despite going against a sturdy Jets defense. He was coming off a solid 21.9-point fantasy football outing in Minnesota’s Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, who rank closely to what the Jets had to offer in coverage last week. While New York kept the pressure on the 34-year-old pocket passer for much of the afternoon, it was still discouraging to see him turn in his second under-200-yard throwing performance in three games.

The Lions allow the most yards per game in the NFL to their opponent this season (402.2), and the most touchdowns (3.3), so look for this game to be high-scoring for Cousins to do some damage.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Cousins should bounce back strong, and throw for two or more touchdowns in Week 14 against Detroit.