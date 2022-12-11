Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Adam Thielen caught two of his six targets in the Minnesota Vikings’ 27-22 win over the New York Jets last week, and falls just inside the top 30 in Week 14 among fantasy football wide receivers. Thielen will hope to bounce back after a dismal offensive showing by Minnesota. He gets the worst pass defense in football this week when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen has been relatively quiet in terms of fantasy football production compared to his previous seasons in Minnesota. The ninth-year wideout has 56 receptions for 580 yards and three touchdowns, despite being the No. 2 option in one of the NFL’s best passing attacks. He should get plenty of chances to light up Detroit’s secondary in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Justin Jefferson has been on fire recently as Kirk Cousins’ primary weapon, and the team has definitely been more committed to the run game with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison both finding the end zone against the Jets. The trade deadline acquisition of T.J. Hockenson hasn’t done too much to affect Thielen up to this point, as he saw 10 targets just two weeks ago, but Week 13 indicated that Thielen’s once-promising consistency could be out the window.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Thielen can be started as a matchup-based WR3/Flex in Week 14.