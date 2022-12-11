TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense wasn’t much to look at in the team’s Week 13 win against the New York Jets, as T.J. Hockenson had his worst outing in a Vikings uniform with four catches on six targets for 33 yards and zero touchdowns. Hopefully, this was the last dud performance we’ll see from Hockenson this fantasy football season since Minnesota has nothing but favorable passing matchups left on the 2022-23 slate.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

The Lions have allowed eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, and allow the most passing yards per game to opposing offenses. This bodes well for a potential bounce-back performance out of Hockenson. The 25-year-old tight end will be top-3 at his position behind Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews in Week 14.

One positive takeaway from Hockenson’s game against the Jets last Sunday was that his target count from Kirk Cousins remained untouched. It’s encouraging going into Hockenson’s revenge game against Detroit this week. Look for a dominant outing from the big TE pass-catcher in Week 14.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Hockenson is a MUST-START with touchdown upside on Sunday.