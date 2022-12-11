Jared Goff start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Following one of Jared Goff’s best performances in the 2022-23 NFL season last week, he’ll be on QB1 radar in a potential high-scoring affair against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. The Detroit Lions QB completed 31-of-41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Lions’ Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can the 28-year-old QB keep it going against a Vikings defense that allowed Mike White to throw for 369 yards last game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff finished as the overall QB4 in Week 13 with 21.6 standard fantasy points. Coming off back-to-back games with at least 240 yards through the air and two touchdowns, it will be tough not to trust him in fantasy lineups moving forward.

Despite a porous start to the 2022-23 season, the Lions (5-7) have quietly flip-flopped as one of the most imposing teams to beat. Goff has finally got his weapons back at full health, just as Dan Campbell is able to run his scheme to his offense’s strengths. While it could be a tad too late for playoff hopes, things are finally taking shape in Detroit.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Goff will be a top-10 quarterback play in a likely shootout with Minnesota. Start him.