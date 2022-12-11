D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is coming off a strong fantasy performance in his last time out, and fantasy managers will look for the same in Week 14. If you are considering using Swift in your lineup on Sunday, here’s a look at what to look at heading into the matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Swift rushed for 62 yards with a touchdown and caught 4-of-6 passes for 49 yards, and his 14 carries were the most since Week 1. Behind him, Jamaal Williams carried the ball 11 times and was not targeted. Swift will get a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which allowed Zonovan Knight to rush for 90 yards on 15 carries.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Swift is worthy of being considered a top-15 running back in Week 14, so get him in your lineup if he’s on your roster.