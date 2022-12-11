Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams continues to score touchdowns, and fantasy managers will look for that to keep happening in Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. If you are considering using him this weekend, here’s a look at what to look at.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams took 11 carries for 35 yards with a touchdown in last week’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 11 carries were tied for his second fewest on the season as D’Andre Swift is healthier and taking a bigger portion of attempts with 14 in last week’s game. The Lions will get a Vikings defense that ranks 16th in rushing yards per game (115.5) this season.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Despite Swift eating into the carries that would’ve otherwise gone to Williams, the Lions back can be used as a flex option this weekend as a top-25 running back.