Jameson Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams continues to work his way back from an injury heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. If you stashed him on your roster and are considering putting him into the starting lineup in Week 14, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Jameson Williams

Williams made his NFL debut in last week’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and was held without a catch with one target while playing just a handful of snaps. He is recovering from a torn ACL that occurred during the national championship game when he played for the Alabama Crimson Tide. If he’s healthy, Williams could receive valuable experience down the stretch looking toward the future of his career.

Start or sit in Week 14?

There is no scenario where you should be starting Williams this weekend as he gets into the swing of things at the NFL level. Bench him.