DJ Chark start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is coming off a strong fantasy performance in his last time out, and fantasy managers hope he can start sustaining that level of production consistently down the stretch. If you are looking to get him into your lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR DJ Chark

Chark caught 5-of-6 passes for 98 yards but was held out of the end zone in last week’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The number of receptions and yardage total were season highs in his third game back from the injured reserve. Chark made a 41-yard catch and is still a strong downfield option in the offense. He will face a Minnesota Vikings defense that ranks last in passing yards allowed per game (283.6).

Start or sit in Week 14?

Until Chark starts putting up these numbers consistently, he should be left on the bench.