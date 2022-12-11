Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a big 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 as they continue their impressive season, sitting 11-1 at the top of the NFC East. Miles Sanders found the end zone for the second week in a row as the Eagles cruised to their latest win, and will take on the New York Giants in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders ran the ball 10 times for a season-low 24 yards but was still able to find the end zone to salvage Week 13 for fantasy managers. He also caught both of his targets for another 14 yards, bringing his fantasy point total to 11.8 in PPR leagues. It’s just one week removed from his season-high 31 fantasy points in Week 12’s win over the Packers that saw Sanders run 21 times for 143 yards and two scores. He’s had some trouble staying consistent from week to week with the Philadelphia offense operating the way it does, but he’s been a solid play for fantasy managers, averaging 14.2 PPR fantasy points through 12 games.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sanders should be a lock at RB1 in all leagues in Week 14 as the Eagles go up against the Giants, who have allowed an average of 141.1 rushing yards per game throughout the season so far.