DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a big 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 as DeVonta Smith found the end zone for the first time since Week 10. The Eagles, now 11-1 and still at the top of the NFC East, will head on the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 14, but will Smith be worth a start in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith caught 5-of-8 for 102 yards and a touchdown, bringing in 21.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues. It marks his best performance since the Week 3 win over the Commanders when he hauled in eight catches for 169 yards and 30.9 fantasy points. Smith has played second fiddle to A.J. Brown this season but has still impressed in plenty of games as he’s amassed 711 total receiving yards in 12 games. He continues to be impressive as he hasn’t totaled less than 50 yards in each of his last three games, and he can make the most of his catches as he’s averaged double-digit yards per reception in four of his last five outings.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Smith should be started as a WR2 or flex option in most leagues against the Giants in Week 14, as he’s somewhat consistently turning in decent fantasy performances from week to week as the Eagles continue to fly.